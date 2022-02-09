ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 5 percent the week ending Feb. 4, dipping below 1 million barrels per day since October 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 9. Ethanol stocks were down 4 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 994,000 barrels per day the week ending Feb. 4, down 47,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.041 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 4 was up 7,000 barrels per day.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.799 million barrels the week ending Feb. 4, down 1.055 million barrels when compared to the 25.854 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 4 were up 1.003 million barrels.