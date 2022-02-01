By American Coalition for Ethanol | February 21, 2022

The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee held a hearing on Feb. 16 entitled “The Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard Program: Challenges and Opportunities.” American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings commended a handful of bipartisan Senators for defending the program with the following statement:

“ACE extends our gratitude to Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; for standing up against misinformation, highlighting the benefits of the Renewable Fuel Standard, and reinforcing the need to get the program back on track during today’s hearing.

“We echo the sentiments expressed by these bipartisan Senators when it comes to the success of the RFS and that the program can do more when properly administered. We agree with Sen. Ernst that liquid fuels are ‘here to stay,’ as biofuels are a ‘key pathway’ to decarbonize the transportation sector and the RFS is the ‘policy engine’ that makes this possible.

“It’s unfortunate the RFS has become a scapegoat for opponents to target their blame when it comes to the cost of RINs and fuel prices, and we’re pleased the hearing reinforced that RIN prices and biofuel production are not responsible for high gas prices. Biofuel blends, like E15, bring down the price of fuel and we thank these senators for their support of allowing the summertime sale of E15.

“Further, as was mentioned in the hearing, science is on our side. Given improvements occurring in corn farming and within ethanol facilities, corn ethanol’s carbon footprint will continue to decline over time, and ACE is working on demonstrating the important link climate-smart farming practices and other technologies can have on improving carbon reductions at ethanol facilities.”