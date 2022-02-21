By Renewable Fuels Association | February 21, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association on Feb. 17 welcomed six companies to the organization as its newest associate members. Representatives from these companies will join their peers from across the industry at next week’s National Ethanol Conference in New Orleans. The new associate members are:

•The Greenbrier Companies, a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. Greenbrier manages 443,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. •P&E Solutions, which delivers complete construction solutions for heavy industrial clients, offering construction management, EPC (Engineer, Procure, Construct) services, and integrated project delivery to customers with complex construction challenges. Main partner markets include co-generation or distributed generation, bulk terminals, ethanol plants, renewable natural gas and renewable diesel. •Richard Design Services, a full-service engineering, procurement and construction firm for the biofuels and renewable fuels industry, as well as for petrochemical and refining. Based in Beaumont, Texas, the company offers a full range of services to clients, from concept to completion. •Texas International Terminals Ltd., a world-class liquid and dry bulk multi-modal facility for deep draft vessel, unit train, manifest rail, barge, and trucking along the Galveston Ship Channel. The company has the capability for liquid transloading and storage, dry bulk handling and storage as well as layberth facilities for all vessels. Today, the terminal serves some of the largest ethanol producers, phosphate producers and agri-businesses in the world. •Trucent Inc., based in Dexter, Mich., a global leader in fluid recovery and regeneration solutions ranging from corn oil extraction and craft beer clarification to industrial fluid management, to help manufacturers and producers achieve operational excellence by incorporating sustainable processes. •Unison Energy LLC, which provides on-site energy solutions to help our clients transition to zero carbon and reduce their CI score. Unison installs, owns, and operates highly-efficient microgrids that can combine a mix of onsite generation technologies, including solar, battery storage, and cogeneration systems.

“RFA is thrilled to welcome these innovative companies to our membership, and we look forward to interacting with all of them at the National Ethanol Conference,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As the renewable fuels industry continues to grow and evolve, it is exciting to see the diversity of companies and organizations who share our vision for bringing greater volumes of low- and zero-carbon liquid fuels to consumers around the world.”

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Environmental Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.