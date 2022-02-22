By Renewable Fuels Association | February 22, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association released its 2022 Ethanol Industry Outlook and Pocket Guide today during the 27th annual National Ethanol Conference in New Orleans. The annual publications and conference all share a common theme: Zeroing in on New Opportunities.

“Today’s vision for the industry demands that we look beyond ethanol’s traditional use as a fuel for passenger vehicles,” writes RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper in the introduction. “A world of new opportunity is emerging for new uses and markets for ethanol and its valuable coproducts. Energy, chemical, and consumer products companies around the world are beginning to recognize that ethanol’s renewability, low-carbon, and low-cost attributes have value that extends far beyond the gas pump.”

Now in its 23rd year, the annual Outlook publication provides policymakers, regulators, consumers, the media, and renewable fuel advocates with key statistics, trends, insight, and analysis on the latest developments in the U.S. renewable fuels industry, as well as commentary on what to expect in 2022. The publication, which is recognized worldwide as the go-to source for ethanol industry facts, also features a detailed fold-out listing of every fuel ethanol plant in the country, along with production capacity.

The Pocket Guide to Ethanol contains much of the same information as the Outlook, but in an abbreviated format and smaller size for ease of use. A related video also debuted at the event this morning.