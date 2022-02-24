ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 2 percent the week ending Feb. 18, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 24. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.024 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 18, up 15,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.009 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 18 was up 366,000 barrels per day.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 25.507 million barrels the week ending Feb. 18, up 24,000 barrels when compared to the 25.483 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 18 were up 2.722 million barrels.