By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | March 02, 2022

Today over 200 Iowa biofuels supporters from around the state packed the Iowa State Capitol rotunda to show support for the Iowa Biofuels Access Bill.

House File 2128 passed the Iowa House last month by a strong bipartisan vote of 82 to 10 and is now pending in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, and Iowa Soybean Association gathered to encourage the Senate to pass the bill. The bill was originally introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“Recent geopolitical disruptions and subsequent energy price spikes serve as a stark reminder of the importance of homegrown renewable energy solutions like biofuels,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association President Devin Mogler. “The Governor’s Iowa Biofuels Access Bill would help ensure that consumers have a choice for lower cost, cleaner options from right here in Iowa.”

HF2128 would give Iowa drivers increased access to lower-cost biofuel blends like E15. It would also expand fuel retailers’ grant opportunities to upgrade infrastructure to offer higher blends while also protecting older stations from having to make costly upgrades.

To learn more about the Iowa Biofuels Access Bill, click here.