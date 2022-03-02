By American Coalition for Ethanol | March 02, 2022

Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last night, the American Coalition for Ethanol CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement to underscore steps the Administration can immediately take to address pain at the pump and other urgent challenges:

“While we appreciate President Biden’s appeal to ‘buy American,’ it is disappointing the State of the Union address did not highlight how increasing the use of American-made ethanol is a cost-effective and low-carbon solution to simultaneously address urgent pocketbook, energy security, and climate concerns facing the U.S.

“As consumers continue to deal with high gas prices, wholesale prices for gasoline with just 10 percent ethanol, which most Americans currently use, is about 30 cents lower than straight gasoline and E15 provides an additional 5 to 10 cents-per-gallon savings at the pump.

“Despite the meaningful savings consumers can receive from ethanol-blended fuel, we expect oil companies will soon dust-off their playbooks and plead with the administration to waive the Renewable Fuel Standard truth be damned. We urge the administration to see through the oil industry smokescreen and get the RFS back on track by following through to deny pending Small Refinery Exemptions and issue strong renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“In addition, we urgently call on the Biden administration to pursue every option at their disposal to ensure uninterrupted market access for E15. Ensuring year-round access to E15 for all parts of the country is the quickest way to address pain at the pump and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. transportation fleet.”