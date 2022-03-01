By Growth Energy and Renewable Fuels Association | March 04, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

To provide relief at the pump in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector, six farm and biofuel organizations wrote to President Biden urging his administration to use existing authority to allow for the year-round sale of gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15).

In a letter to the White House, the American Farm Bureau Federation, Growth Energy, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union, National Sorghum Producers, and the Renewable Fuels Association explained that an immediate move to restore year-round sales of E15 can ease the impact of oil market disruptions and surging gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As American families continue to confront skyrocketing gas prices, we write today to urge the Administration to take a simple action that can provide immediate relief at the pump while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector,” wrote the organizations. “Specifically, we request that the Administration use its authority to authorize the year-round sale of gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15) in response to surging oil prices and expected fuel supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As Russia’s harmful actions in Ukraine continue and further sanctions are potentially imposed against Russia, oil prices will likely continue to rise, creating still higher consumer costs and threatening U.S. energy and economic security. Expanding the volume of American-made ethanol in the U.S. fuel supply can help alleviate these issues, as ethanol is currently priced 70-80 cents per gallon lower than gasoline. And, by displacing imported petroleum, increased ethanol use will enhance U.S. energy security and independence, while reducing emissions and supporting America’s farmers and rural economies.”

The full letter is available here.