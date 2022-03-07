ADVERTISEMENT

A report released by the U.S. Department of Energy in February found that the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology poses no significant supply chain risk and will support the U.S. government in achieving its net-zero goals. In addition, the long-term application of CCS technologies could produce up to 1.8 million good-paying union jobs.

The report on the CCS supply chain was published as one of 13 deep-dive assessments on clean energy technologies released as part of a DOE publication titled “America’s Strategy to Secure the Supply Chain for a Robust Clean Energy Transition.” The strategy examines technologies and crosscutting topics for analysis in response to Executive Order 14017 on America’s Supply Chains.

The CCS assessment identifies ethanol as one of many industries suitable to use CCS technology and discusses the various CCS technologies currently under development.

According to the report, CCS provides near-term pathway to rapidly reducing the impacts of emissions-intensive infrastructure and processes. CCS carries a low technical risk because the required infrastructure is already in widespread use, according to the DOE. The agency also said the supply chain risk is low due to the required infrastructure relying on large amounts of common and readily available raw materials, such as steel, cement and ammonia.

The DOE estimates that growth in the CCS market will produce between 390,000 and 1.8 million good-paying union jobs in various industries. In addition, the agency stresses that the U.S. is a leader in CCS development and deployment, noting that CCS infrastructure can be supplied in large part by American-made components.

To advance the growth and development of the U.S. CCS industry, the DOE encourages the federal government to accelerate early development of CCS infrastructure, incentivize CCS market growth, and incentivize domestic manufacturing of materials and equipment for the midstream.

A full copy of the CCS supply chain report can be downloaded from the DOE website.