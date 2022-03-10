By Aemetis Inc. | March 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc., a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced the commencement of commissioning of the $12 million biogas-RNG upgrading facility connected to the PG&E gas pipeline interconnection unit located at the Keyes ethanol plant site. The full system commissioning process, including PG&E’s interconnection unit, is expected to be completed in April 2022, enabling the production of utility-grade renewable natural gas for sale to customers via pipeline delivery.

“The commissioning of the Aemetis biogas upgrading facility and gas utility interconnection unit allows us to launch dairy RNG sales for use in trucks and buses to displace petroleum diesel,” said Andy Foster, president of Aemetis Biogas, a subsidiary of Aemetis. “The engineering, permitting, procurement, and construction of these two facilities required about three years to complete. We look forward to beginning commercial deliveries of low cost, carbon negative fuel to our RNG customers in the heavy vehicle industry, including trucking companies, waste haulers, and bus operators.”

In the Five-Year Plan released on Feb. 28, 2022, Aemetis plans to invest more than $300 million to build 66 dairy digesters and more than 36 miles of biogas pipeline to produce more than 1.5 million MMBtu of dairy renewable natural gas each year. The biogas-RNG upgrading facility and the PG&E interconnection unit are designed to convert the dairy biogas into utility-grade, pressurized natural gas for use as a transportation fuel.