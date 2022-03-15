ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 123.82 million gallons of ethanol and nearly 1.09 million metric tons of distillers grains in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 11.

The 123.82 million gallons of ethanol exported in January was up when compared to the 117.93 million gallons exported the previous month, but down when compared to the 164.63 million gallons exported in January 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly three dozen countries in January. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 36.44 million gallons, followed by India at 19.05 million gallons and South Korea at 11.7 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $322.64 million in January, down from $334.91 million in the previous month, but up from $255.66 million in January 2021.

The 1.09 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in January was up when compared to both the 933,882 metric tons exported the previous month and the 916,541 metric tons exported in January 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than three dozen countries in January. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 197,972 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 127,844 metric tons and Canada at 87,977 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $284.67 million in January, up from both $248.85 million the previous month and $223.93 million in January 2021.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.