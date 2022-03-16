ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down slightly the week ending March 11, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 16. Fuel ethanol stocks were up nearly 3 percent.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 1.026 million barrels per day the week ending March 11, down 2,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.028 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 11 was up 55,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 25.945 million barrels the week ending March 11, up 674,000 barrels when compared to the 25.271 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 11 were up 4.605 million barrels.