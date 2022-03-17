By Renewable Fuels Association | March 17, 2022

More than 1,000 farmers, workers in the ethanol industry, and other biofuel supporters sent a clear message to President Biden today: The solution to record-high gas prices is to immediately allow broader use of lower-cost ethanol blends like E15.

“Simply allowing gasoline blenders to sell E15 year-round would instantly help moderate prices at the pump and deliver relief to American families,” the letter states. “Today, E15 is selling for 10-25 cents per gallon less than standard gasoline, meaning year-round use of the fuel would save the average American household at least $125-200 on its annual gasoline bill. Those savings would accrue immediately while also providing energy, environmental and economic benefits for the long-term.”

The letter, signed by farmers and biofuel supporters from 30 states, stated “Biofuels like ethanol are underutilized in today’s fuel market, largely because outdated government regulations handcuff market access and deny consumers choice at the pump.” The signers of the letter specifically urged President Biden to take emergency action to allow the uninterrupted sale of E15 throughout the upcoming summer.

“We stand ready to unleash the power of American agriculture to enhance our nation’s energy and environmental security,” the letter concluded.

The letter, which was delivered to the White House today, is available here.