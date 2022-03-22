ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA in holding webinars on March 23 and April 6 related to its January 2022 announcement that the agency is launching a new initiative under the Toxic Substances Control Act that aims to streamline the review of new biobased fuels and chemicals that could be used to displace higher greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting fossil-based transportation fuels.

To support the initiative, EPA is offering outreach and training to stakeholders interested in biofuels. As part of a bi-weekly series of webinars, the agency is reviewing TSCA requirements, outlining the streamlined approaches for risk assessments and risk management actions, and providing information on how to navigate the new chemicals premanufacture notice (PMN) process.

The March 23 webinar will focus on new chemical assessments and applications of the tools and models. The April 6 webinar will address new chemicals risk management actions, including TSCA section 5 orders and significant new use rules (SNURs).

Additional information and webinar registration is available on the EPA website.