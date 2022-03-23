ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 2 percent the week ending March 18, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 23. Ethanol stocks were up nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.042 million barrels per day the week ending March 18, up 16,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.026 million barrels per day of production reported the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 18 was up 120,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 26.148 million barrels the week ending March 18, up 203,000 barrels when compared to the 25.945 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 18 were up 4.669 million barrels.