A report recently filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network shows that impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Canadian ethanol industry through 2021.

According to the GAIN report, Canada had 12 operational ethanol plants in 2021, a number that has remained flat since 2018, Nameplate ethanol production capacity in Canada was at 1.881 billion liters per year (496.91 MMgy) last year, flat with 2020. Capacity was at 1.841 billion liters per year in 2019. Capacity use in both 2020 and 2021 was estimated at 89.8 percent, down from 102.7 percent in 2019.

Canadian ethanol plants produced an estimated 1.28 billion liters of fuel ethanol in 2021, up slightly from 1.689 billion liters in 2020, but still well below the 1.891 billion liters produced in 2019. Corn remained the primary feedstock for ethanol production in 2021, at 3.55 million metric tons. An additional 540,000 metric tons of wheat and other grains went to ethanol production last year.

Canada exported 115 million liters of ethanol last year, up from 106 million liters in 2020 and 26 million liters in 2019. The country imported 1.2 billion liters of ethanol in 2021, compared to 1.166 billion liters in 2020 and 1.22 billion liters in 2019.

Fuel ethanol consumption was at 2.766 billion liters in 2021, up slightly from 1.727 billion liters in 2020, but below 3.047 billion liters in 2019. The overall blend rate in 2021 was estimated at 6 percent, down from 6.5 percent in 2020 and 6.3 percent in 2019.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.