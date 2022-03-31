By U.S. Grains Council | March 31, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

As Brian Healy, U.S. Grains Council director of global ethanol market development, prepares to transition from his position at the Council, the organization is happy to announce that Mackenzie Boubin will be joining the staff on May 2 as the director of global ethanol export development.

Mackenzie has a thorough understanding of ethanol facilities and farming operations,” said Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and CEO. “Her enthusiasm for building markets and her strong desire to work for the Council will serve her and us well in her new role. We look forward to having Mackenzie join the Council team in May.”

Boubin has many years of experience building an extensive network of agricultural and environmental industry-related contacts, and currently serves as the biofuels and industry relations director at the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. In that capacity, Boubin has been in close contact with USGC stakeholders, and her duties there have had direct ties to the work of the Council.

Prior to her time at Minnesota Corn, Boubin worked as a refined fuels sales account representative at CHS and the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association. She also served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Boubin holds a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Minnesota.

Healy will support Boubin’s transition into the role. During his five years with the Council, Healy has greatly impacted the organization, offering leadership in developing the global ethanol program.

“The trust Brian has built with members has been extremely beneficial to the Council as we seek to lead the industry through the challenges and opportunities that exist in the global market,” LeGrand said. “Several years ago, we started to build our reputation as the leader in ethanol export market development and Brian has helped cement that reputation during his time as manager, then director, of the ethanol department at USGC.”