April 01, 2022

It’s no April Fool’s Joke: Without immediate action sales of lower priced E15 in Iowa stop on June 1!

Today 22 E15 fuel retail companies representing over 230 station locations across Iowa sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan calling on the agency to exercise its emergency powers to allow for sales of E15 nationwide during the summer of 2022.

With gas prices at an all-time high in the wake of global conflict, EPA is empowered to temporarily lift the summertime restriction on E15. This would help ensure ample fuel supply across the country and help keep consumer costs down. E15 typically sells for 10-30 cents per gallon less than regular gasoline.

“Now more than ever, we want to keep selling E15, and our customers want to keep buying E15 to save money,” the retailers wrote. “…The last thing EPA should do is eliminate an available, lower cost option for our customers in 2022. We are encouraging EPA to use its…authority to permit the sale of E15 fuel for the 2022 summer driving season…”

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw applauded the retailers for voicing their concerns and showing the Biden administration that retailers and drivers alike are demanding E15.

“Today may be April Fool’s Day but this is no joke,” Shaw said. “Consumer access is the number one barrier to E15 in the marketplace. The environmental, health, economic, and engine benefits are clear and documented. When drivers have access to E15, they choose it. In today’s environment with such high prices, it would be senseless for EPA to play a role in blocking market access for E15 when it can save drivers money and do so much good.”

Click here to see the full retailer letter.