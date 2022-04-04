By Aemetis Inc. | April 04, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc., a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, today announced the acquisition of an 8.5-acre property on Faith Home Road for $2 million, located approximately 1/4 mile from the Aemetis Keyes renewable ethanol plant. The corner property is a strategic location for operations supporting the company’s Carbon Zero projects, including dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).

Sited adjacent to the existing Aemetis biogas pipeline, the property is ideally situated at the southeast intersection of Faith Home Road and Keyes Road, approximately 1/2 mile from California Highway 99, the major north-south route that runs through California’s Central Valley. The property is also approximately 1/2 mile from the Union Pacific Railroad. The property’s location and level terrain allow for easy access to the Aemetis Keyes facility and major transportation infrastructure.

Aemetis has completed construction and is currently commissioning a centralized gas cleanup facility and utility gas interconnect at the Keyes Ethanol plant where dairy biogas will be upgraded to RNG and injected into the utility gas pipeline through an interconnection with PG&E.

“The acquisition of the Faith Home property is a key milestone in our RNG and CCS project plans,” said Eric McAfee, chairman, and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. “The site’s location close to the Keyes ethanol plant, adjacent to the existing Aemetis biogas pipeline and easily accessible to major highways is a major step toward deploying new and ongoing Carbon Zero activities,” added McAfee.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include negative carbon intensity fuels that can be used in passenger and cargo vehicles including trucks, buses and airplanes to replace petroleum products. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels.