By Renewable Fuels Association | April 05, 2022

To show the value of ethanol to drivers around the country, the Renewable Fuels Association has kicked off a new “Pump Up the Savings” sweepstakes encouraging consumers to share pictures of fuel prices when they fill up at the pump, showing the savings associated with ethanol blends like E15 and E85. Qualifying entries will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $50 fuel card, from now until Labor Day.

“Consumers across the country continue to experience pain at the pump, but many are finding relief by choosing lower-cost ethanol blends,” said RFA Vice President for Industry Relations Robert White. “We’re seeing a lot of pictures on social media and elsewhere from drivers who are thrilled by the savings they’re getting at the pump when they choose higher ethanol blends like E15 and E85. We know there are a lot of great examples out there, and we’re always looking for ways to share the good news: Lower-cost, lower-carbon ethanol saves drivers every single time they fill up their tank, while making our country more energy secure.”

White noted that U.S. drivers saved an average of 22 cents per gallon of gasoline from 2015 through 2018 as a result of ethanol use under the Renewable Fuel Standard. Prices vary by market, but E15 is saving some drivers up to nearly 50 cents per gallon over E10, according to pump prices reported on e85prices.com. With flex fuels like E85, drivers can save even more. E85’s discount to gasoline has been nearly $1 a gallon on average recently, and more than $2 per gallon in states like California.

In order to qualify for the weekly drawing, the picture must be shared on Twitter and include prices for regular unleaded (E10) and E15 and/or E85. If ethanol-free gasoline (E0) is available, please include that too, if possible. These pictures can be of the fuel dispenser or price sign/marquee. Entrants must name the station, city and state, and date of picture, and tag @ethanolRFA. Images also must be shared with social media hashtags: #ethanol #E15 #E85 and #fuelprices, unless those words are already mentioned in the tweet. Drivers are also encouraged to tag @POTUS and @EPA to make sure government leaders take notice and take action.

Participants can post as many pictures as they want, but only one entry per day per account will be entered into the weekly drawing. One random weekly winner will be drawn for a $50 gift card, with winners named weekly. Gift cards are sent out at the end of each month.