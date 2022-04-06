ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S exported 143.07 million gallons of ethanol and 870,844 metric tons of distillers grains in February, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5. Exports of both products were up when compared to February 2021.

The 143.7 million gallons of ethanol exported in February was up when compared to both the 123.82 million gallons exported the previous month and the 101.67 million gallons exported in February 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in February. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 30.98 million gallons, followed by India at 25.64 million gallons and South Korea at 18.27 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $352.78 million in February, up from $322.64 million in January and $193.96 million in February of last year.

Total ethanol exports for the first two months of 2022 reached 266.89 million gallons at a value of $675.43 million, compared to 266.31 million gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $449.62 million.

The 870,844 metric tons of distillers grains exported in February is down when compared to the 1.09 million metric tons of exports reported for January, but up from the 799,324 metric tons exported during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in February. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 203,911 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 104,218 metric tons and Canada at 102,421 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $245.89 million in February, down from $284.67 million the previous month, but up from $199.31 million in February of last year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first two months of 2022 reached 1.96 million metric tons at a value of $530.56 million, compared to 1.7 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $423.25 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.