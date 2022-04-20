Industry announcements from the May issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including the USGC's new ethanol exports lead, Siouxland Ethanol joining the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline, ICM building a corn ethanol plant in Brazil, and more.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | April 20, 2022

Boubin to lead global ethanol export development at USGC

As Brian Healy, director of global ethanol market development, prepares to transition out of his position at the U.S. Grains Council, Mackenzie Boubin will join the USGC in early May as the director of global ethanol export development.



Boubin has a thorough understanding of ethanol facilities and farming operations,” said Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and CEO. “Her enthusiasm for building markets and her strong desire to work for the council will serve her and us well in her new role. We look forward to having Mackenzie join the council team in May.”



Boubin has many years of experience building an extensive network of agricultural and environmental industry-related contacts, and currently serves as the biofuels and industry relations director at the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. In that capacity, Boubin has been in close contact with USGC stakeholders, and her duties there have had direct ties to the work of the USGC.



Prior to her time at Minnesota Corn, Boubin worked as a refined fuels sales account representative at CHS and the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association.



Agribrasil partners with ICM to build corn ethanol plant

ICM and Agribrasil have signed an agreement to develop a greenfield dry mill corn ethanol plant in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The facility will utilize ICM’s proprietary technologies for corn oil recovery, selective milling, fiber removal and more. According to ICM, these technologies will allow Agribrasil to maximize ethanol production and distillers corn oil (DCO) recovery. Through cogeneration, Agribrasil will also be able sell over 55,000 megawatts of surplus electricity back to the grid.



The plant will have a grinding capacity of 1,700 metric tons of corn daily, producing over 260 million liters (70 MMgy) of anhydrous ethanol per year. It will also produce over 9,000 metric tons of DCO and 185,000 metric tons of standard DDGS.



Brazil has long depended on sugar cane as a feedstock for ethanol production. However, the country’s abundant supply of corn has become an increasingly popular alternative for ethanol production.

Ethanol Producer Magazine will feature an in-depth story on corn ethanol production in Brazil in the June issue.



Navigator CO2 commits to union labor, signs on Siouxland Ethanol

Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC has signed letters of intent (LOI) to use union labor for the construction of its Heartland Greenway carbon dioxide pipeline. The agreement includes four national labor unions: the International Union of Operating Engineers, United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters, Laborers’ International Union of North America, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.



Heartland Greenway’s carbon capture and sequestration system is designed to provide biofuel producers and other industrial customers with a long-term and cost-effective means to strengthen their business through reducing their carbon footprint. Once completed, the pipeline will capture up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year. Construction of the roughly 1,300-mile pipeline system is expected to begin in 2024. Its path will run through Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, with sequestration occurring in Illinois.



Navigator has entered into long-term agreements with several U.S. ethanol producers including Valero and Siouxland Ethanol LLC, which signed on to the project in March.



Brazil eliminates tariffs on imported ethanol through 2022

Brazil’s Ministry of Economy announced in late March that the country has waived its import tariff on several products, including ethanol, through the end of 2022. The ethanol tariff was previously set at 18 percent.



The government said the tariff reductions aim to alleviate inflationary pressures resulting from the pandemic, which have been further aggravated by Russia’s war on Ukraine. The reduction applies to undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80 percent or more with a water content of one percent or less.



This is the second time in recent months the Brazilian government has reduced its tariff on ethanol imports. In November 2021 the country enacted a unilateral 10 percent reduction of import tariffs on 87 percent of all goods and services through the end of 2022, including ethanol. At that time, the ethanol tariff was reduced from 20 percent to 18 percent.