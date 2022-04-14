By Summit Carbon Solutions | April 14, 2022

A broad, bipartisan majority of Iowans support the ethanol industry and believe it is critical to the future of agriculture, the health of the state’s economy, and improving environmental outcomes, according to a new survey of registered voters in 29 counties where Summit Carbon Solutions is proposed to operate in Iowa.

Key findings of the survey along with a partisan breakdown of the results are as follows:

95% of those surveyed believe the ethanol industry is important for Iowa farmers and the state’s agricultural industry.

•Republican: 97% •No Party: 93% •Democrat: 95%

94% of respondents believe the ethanol industry is important for the state’s economy.

•Republican: 97% •No Party: 91% •Democrat: 93%

80% of those surveyed believe ethanol is good for the environment.

•Republican: 87% •No Party: 77% •Democrat: 70%

89% of respondents believe the ethanol industry has a positive impact on the state of Iowa.

•Republican: 92% •No Party: 84% •Democrat: 89%

“This survey confirms that Iowans believe ethanol is not only an essential part of the state’s economic landscape today but a critical industry for our future as well,” Jake Ketzner, Summit Carbon Solutions’ Vice President of Government and Public affairs, said. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed because we share this belief. If approved, our carbon capture and storage project will open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers across the state and strengthen the marketplace for corn growers.”

Summit Carbon Solutions is a partnership with 31 ethanol plants across the Midwest, including 12 in the state of Iowa. The project will help these partners realize a 30-point drop in the carbon intensity score of the ethanol their facilities produce and allow them to access the growing number of markets that pay a premium to purchase low carbon fuels.

In a clear contrast with the overwhelming majority of Iowans, the Sierra Club has made it clear they want to end ethanol production even if it harms Iowa’s economy, farmers, and the broader agricultural industry that is so vital to the state. As the organization noted in its recent filing with the Iowa Utilities Board, “Sierra Club believes that the use of ethanol serves to extend our reliance on fossil fuels, thus contributing to climate change.”

“Summit Carbon Solutions is proud to stand on the side of Iowans who almost unanimously believe that ethanol is critical to Iowa’s economy, our farmers, and the environment,” Jake Ketzner, Summit Carbon Solutions’ Vice President of Government and Public affairs, said.

Robert Blizzard of Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll by surveying 500 registered voters in 29 counties where Summit Carbon Solutions is proposed to operate in Iowa using a mix of cell phone and landline interviewing. The poll was conducted from April 8 to April 11, 2022 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percent.