April 22, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed H2O Innovation as its newest associate member. Since its early days, H2O Innovation has been a leading supplier of water treatment equipment, chemicals, consumables, spare parts, and site services for biofuels producers throughout the United States and Canada. Whether for boiler or cooling tower feedwater, cooling tower bypass filtration, wastewater treatment, or more recently the production of USP Grade ethanol for hand sanitizer, H2O innovation can tailor a solution specifically for any site and application.

“H2O Innovation is recognized across the industry as a leading provider of technology solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We appreciate H2O Innovation’s steadfast support of the ethanol industry, and we look forward to working with them to advance and promote renewable fuels.”

“The work that H2O Innovation has done in biofuels impacts more than 40 percent of the bioethanol produced in North America,” said H2O Innovation Chief Strategy Officer Greg Madden. “Clean water and clean air are critically important global issues, which is why we have positioned ourselves to positively impact both. We have worked across the industry to implement solutions that decrease the water footprint at many processing facilities. Supporting an industry like this which is so entrepreneurial has driven us to develop and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Click here for more information on H2O Innovation. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Environmental Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.