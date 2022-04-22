By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | April 22, 2022

Over the next five months, the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM will team up at various gas stations in the Twin Cities metro area to reward drivers who fuel up with E15.

Kicking off the campaign was an hour-long promotion at a Holiday station on County Road 24 in Plymouth on April 21.

“These promotional events are aimed at educating drivers on the various benefits of fueling up with E15,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director at MN Bio-Fuels.

He said dates and locations of the upcoming promotional events will be posted on MN Bio-Fuels’ website and social media channels.

During the promotion at the Holiday station in Plymouth, drivers who fueled up with E15 (Unleaded 88) were rewarded with prizes such as $20 in cash, tickets to the Minnesota Twins, tickets to Minnesota United, gift cards to Red Cow and Red Rabbit and KS95 merchandise.

KS95’s personality, Carissa Sherman, was with MN Bio-Fuels staff at the station during the promotion educating drivers on the benefits of using E15.

MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 will next be at the Holiday station on 4540 Centerville Road in St Paul on April 28 from 12 pm to 1 pm.