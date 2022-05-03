By U.S. Grains Council | May 03, 2022

In cooperation with the African Refiners and Distributors Association, the U.S. Grains Council recently held a forum with African industry stakeholders and government officials to discuss finished fuel standardization, the route to domestic production and a case study on specific markets that have adopted an ethanol blending policy.

The virtual workshop on March 31 addressed technical issues like standardization; adopting ethanol use in fuel in terms of specifications; drafting ethanol fuel specifications; as well as best practices for standards monitoring and compliance.

“Africa is a region with a growing gasoline market, and E10 is a starting point for new policies throughout the continent,” Taieb said. “This workshop is part of the Council’s technical workshop webinar series to sustain and engage efforts to support the global use of ethanol.”

Following this workshop, the Council organized an ethanol trade mission to Nigeria and Ghana, happening this week. During the mission, the Council is engaging with industry stakeholders and government groups to promote and market ethanol’s octane economics, environmental benefits in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and CO2 emissions and support policy development.

The Council’s regional office in Tunis actively operates programs to develop or expand ethanol use in more than 20 countries and Europe. These efforts focus on increasing the value of ethanol in the region, especially as individual countries work to meet commitments to reduce GHG emissions under the Paris Agreement. Ethanol provides a pathway to meeting these commitments by reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels.

Following the success of this workshop, the Council plans to organize additional regional workshops to address technical needs and foster policy building.