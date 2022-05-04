By Renewable Fuels Association | May 04, 2022

Marking a decade of leadership in the area of ethanol industry safety, the Renewable Fuels Association has received its 10th consecutive TRANSCAER National Achievement Award for training first responders and others in ethanol emergency response and safety.

The award recognizes RFA’s work in 2021, when more than 1,500 attendees received hands-on instruction via 35 training opportunities supported by the association. Since its inception in 2010, RFA’s award-winning safety program is responsible for training over 15,000 individuals via more than 370 training sessions and events. RFA has trained individuals from all 50 U.S. states and 39 other countries. In addition, RFA in 2021 updated eight training modules, recording videos to go along with each module, and posted the refreshed training materials on TRANSCAER’s LMS system.

“It is an outstanding accomplishment to receive a 10th consecutive TRANSCAER National Achievement Award,” said Erica Bernstein, TRANSCAER director. “We are pleased to recognize the tremendous efforts of the team at the Renewable Fuels Association to expand training and resources on ethanol emergency response for first responders. Our program is lucky to have RFA as a sponsor that continues to support our outreach and training initiatives each year.”

“Our industry produces and transports nearly 45 million gallons of renewable fuel and 125,000 tons of animal feed every single day, which demands a strong focus on safety and vigilance,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “I’m proud of the work RFA’s team has done with our partners at TRANSCAER to help our members, first responders, and the entire supply chain maintain a safe and healthy work environment. This recognition underscores our commitment to industry stewardship and protecting the communities in which our member companies operate.”

RFA’s Director of Safety and Technical Programs, Missy Ruff, has served on the TRANSCAER executive committee and as chair of the National TRANSCAER Task Group, the managing body for initiatives undertaken by the organization. She has been frequently recognized for her service, most recently winning an Individual Recognition Award from TRANSCAER for 2021.

“Missy has worked tirelessly over the past decade to ensure ethanol producers, shippers, and first responders have the tools they need to protect themselves and their communities,” Cooper said. “She is the driving force behind the ethanol industry’s remarkable safety record, and this recognition from TRANSCAER is a true testament to Missy’s hard work and devotion.”

The TRANSCAER initiative is a national outreach effort focused on assisting communities prepare for and respond to possible hazardous material transportation incidents. TRANSCAER members include volunteer representatives from the chemical manufacturing, transportation, distribution, hazardous material storage and handling, emergency response and preparedness, and related service industries as well as the government. Click here for more information.

RFA currently offers online ethanol safety training programs and “train the trainer” sessions. For more information on the programs overall, visit www.ethanolresponse.com or email Missy Ruff at mruff@ethanolrfa.org.