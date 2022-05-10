By Renewable Fuels Association | May 10, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association today announced that Mikayla McKenna has joined the organization’s staff as its new communications manager. McKenna’s experience includes interning with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the American Feed Industry Association and the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

”We’re pleased to have Mikayla join the team at RFA,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As someone who was raised on a farm, excelled at her university studies in agriculture and has shown herself to be an excellent communicator, Mikayla brings a valuable background to the organization as we deal with the many opportunities and challenges facing the industry. We know Mikayla will hit the ground running and look forward to the many contributions she has to offer.”

McKenna earned an undergraduate degree in Agricultural Communications and International Agriculture at Iowa State University, where she was involved in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council, the Dean’s Student Advisory Committee, Sigma Alpha Professional Sorority, the Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team, the Agriculture Communicators of Tomorrow Club, and taught as an agricultural communications peer mentor. McKenna’s outstanding involvement and leadership led her to receive the Fall 2021 Iowa State CALS Council Outstanding Ambassador of Agriculture and Life Sciences senior award. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree from Oklahoma State University in International Agriculture, focusing on international trade and agricultural policy.

“I loved all my internship opportunities and am thankful to finally have found the right job to utilize my skills and diverse experiences,” McKenna said. “I have always had a passion for the corn and ethanol industry and am excited to join the RFA team where I can further my passion for the agriculture industry and those commodities.”