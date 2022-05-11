ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 2 percent the week ending May 6, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 11. Stocks were up more than 1 percent for the week.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 991,000 barrels per day the week ending May 6, up 22,000 barrels per day when compared to the 969,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 6 was up 12,000 barrels per day.

Weekly s tocks of fuel ethanol increased to 24.214 million barrels for the week ending May 6, up 253,000 barrels when compared to the 23.887 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 6 were up 4.747 million barrels.