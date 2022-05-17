By Growth Energy | May 17, 2022

Today, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration’s expected nomination of Alexis Taylor as USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

“We are pleased to see progress in filling the critical role of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at USDA, and we hope that Alexis Taylor, who is more than qualified for the position, will be swiftly confirmed. Through her years as Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Deputy Undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services under President Obama, Taylor has recognized the tremendous benefits of international trade for American agriculture and the importance of a level global playing field for biofuels and all commodities. Having grown up on an Iowa farm herself, Taylor has a firm understanding of the biofuels industry and the role it plays not only in the U.S. and global economy, but in revitalizing rural communities. Having strong leaders at USDA who understand the economic role biofuels play is vital to our industry and rural America, and we have faith that Taylor will bring this knowledge to the position.

“We support Alexis Taylor’s nomination and look forward to her confirmation and working with her directly on issues facing the biofuels industry in the future.”