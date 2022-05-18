ADVERTISEMENT

The government of India on May 18 announced amendments to its National Policy on Biofuels that will accelerate the adoption of E20, allow more feedstocks for the production of biofuels and grant permission for biofuel exports in certain cases.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, chair of the Union Cabinet, announced the amendments in a statement issued May 18. According to that statement, E20 blends of fuel may be introduced in the country starting on April 1, 2023. Fuel companies will be required to meet E20 targets starting in 2025 rather than 2030.

Other amendments to the biofuels policy aim to promote the domestic production of biofuels, particularly in certain regions, and added new members to the National Biofuels Coordination Committee.

A full copy of the announcement is available on Modi’s website.