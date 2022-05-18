ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on May 17 submitted a proposed rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget that aims to create an alternative renewable identification number (RIN) retirement schedule for small refineries under the Renewable Fuel Standard. OMB review marks a final step before a proposed rule is released for public comment.

The proposed rule was not included in the OMB’s most recent unified agenda, and the OMB did not post a summary indicating the specific provisions contained within the proposed rule. The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on the proposed rule.

The proposed rule is separate from the final rule to set 2021 and 2022 RFS renewable volume obligations (RVOs), which has been under OMB review since April 29 and is expected to be issued before a June 3 deadline established via a consent decree approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 22. That RVO rule may also retroactively alter the existing 2020 RFS RVOs.

Additional information on the proposed RIN retirement schedule rule is available on the OMB website.