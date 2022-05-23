By Tallgrass | May 23, 2022

Tallgrass announced it has entered into an agreement with ADM that would pave the way for Tallgrass to capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from ADM’s corn-processing complex in Columbus, Nebraska, and transport it to Tallgrass’ Eastern Wyoming Sequestration Hub for permanent underground storage. By utilizing a converted natural gas pipeline for CO 2 transportation, Tallgrass minimizes the need for new pipeline infrastructure while enabling ADM, a global leader in sustainable products, to further decarbonize its global operations and strengthen Nebraska’s agriculture industry.

Tallgrass is advancing a project to convert its Trailblazer natural gas pipeline to CO 2 transportation service and establish an approximately 400-mile CO 2 pipeline to serve as the backbone of a regional CO 2 transportation system. The pipeline, which runs through Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska, will be capable of transporting more than 10 million tons of CO 2 per year for permanent sequestration and is ideally situated to transport CO 2 from ADM’s plant and other commercial and industrial sources to a sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming. In preparation for this initiative, Tallgrass recently announced plans to develop a commercial-scale CO 2 sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming expected to be in service in 2024.

“We are excited to work on this project with ADM, a company that’s already demonstrated it is on the cutting edge of carbon capture,” said Kyle Quackenbush, segment president at Tallgrass. “We’re able to repurpose existing infrastructure to create significant CO 2 transportation capacity without impacting natural gas service in that region. At the same time, we are enabling customers to meet their decarbonization goals, as well as minimizing environmental and landowner impact. Our CO 2 pipeline will be capable of transporting significant additional CO 2 volumes to accommodate the capture, transportation, and sequestration of many other emissions sources in the region.”

“Nebraska Farm Bureau’s farm and ranch member families have long supported pipeline projects for use as part of our nation’s important energy and carbon capture infrastructure,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “As those who rely upon our nation’s natural resources to produce the world’s food, fiber, and fuel, Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are also dedicated to ensuring their future use for generations. Projects like these provide agricultural producers with options that add value and support key industries like ethanol production, while continuing to steward the land and climate families rely upon.”

“ADM is meeting growing customer demand, advancing our strategy and living up to our purpose by continuing to lead in the decarbonization of our industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of ADM’s Carbohydrate Solutions business. “Earlier this year, we announced an agreement that would allow us to sequester carbon from two of our biggest processing facilities in the U.S., and now we’re looking forward to working with Tallgrass to continue our work towards meeting our decarbonization goals. Carbon sequestration is a key way in which we’re evolving our Carbohydrate Solutions business, one that has already allowed us to deliver the industry’s first net zero emission wheat milling footprint and will continue to enable us to advance our strategy and scale up our work to meet ever-expanding needs and make a positive impact for global populations.”