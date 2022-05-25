ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 2 percent the week ending May 20, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 25. Ethanol stocks were down slightly.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.014 million barrels per day, up 23,000 barrels per day when compared to the 991,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. The week ending May 20 marks the first time since the week ending April 1 that production has surpassed 1 million barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 20 was up 3,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.712 million barrels the week ending May 20, down 79,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 20 were up 4.732 million barrels.