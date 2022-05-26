ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA is seeking nominations for qualified candidates to be considered for appointment to its Mobile Sources Technical Review Subcommittee, including candidates that have experience working with processors and shippers of biofuels.

The MSTRS provides the EPA’s Clean Air Act Advisory Committee with independent advice, counsel, and recommendations on the scientific and technical aspects of programs related to mobile source air pollution and its control.

According to the EPA, the subcommittee reviews and addresses a wide range of developments, issues and research areas such as emissions modeling, emissions standards and standard setting, air toxics, innovative and incentive-based transportation policies, onboard diagnostics, heavy-duty engines, diesel retrofit and fuel quality.

The agency is currently seeking nominations from representatives of nonfederal interests, such as future transportation options and shared mobility interests; community and/or environmental and/or mobility justice interests; and state, tribal and local government interest; mobile source emission modeling interests. The agency is also seeking nominations from representatives of transportation and supply chain shippers, marine and inland port interests, and environmental advocacy groups.

The EPA will use a variety of criteria to evaluate nominees. A notice published in the Federal Register lists nearly two dozen of those elements, including experience working with agricultural producers (corn and other crop products, distillers, progressors and shippers of biofuels.

Nominations must be submitted by July 11. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.