By IndyCar | June 01, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Shell and INDYCAR are continuing their sustainability journey together by announcing a lineup of additional energy solutions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Together and separately, the organizations have designed a variety of sustainability initiatives that will help to reduce the carbon footprint within INDYCAR and power progress toward more sustainable motorsports in North America.

“The fuel and lubricant, and energy solutions developed through our strategic relationship with INDYCAR and Penske Corporation can ultimately help accelerate reduced carbon emissions from transport in many sectors of the economy,” said Carlos Maurer, executive vice president of Sectors and Decarbonization at Shell. “Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions.”

Sustainable motorsports

Shell 100% renewable race fuel

Building on the sponsorship contract renewal and extension announced on May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shell will be the official fuel, motor oil and lubricant sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Beginning in 2023, Shell will produce a new race fuel for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This new product consists of a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuels to create a fuel that is 100 percent comprised of feedstocks categorized as "renewable" under the applicable regulatory frameworks.

The fuel developed by Shell is set to make the NTT INDYCAR SERIES the first United States-based motorsports series to power racing with 100 percent renewable race fuel and enables at least 60 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to fossil-based gasoline.

“This race fuel development for INDYCAR is a great example of how fuels technology is pivotal in helping decarbonize the sport,” said Selda Gunsel, president of Shell Global Solutions. “Today’s development takes us one step closer to that goal.”

The second-generation ethanol will be sourced from Raízen, a Brazilian Joint-Venture created in 2011 by Shell and Cosan. Raízen is one of the largest sugarcane ethanol producers in the world and owner of the first commercial second-generation ethanol plant.

“It is an honor for Raízen to contribute advanced ethanol to this renewable race fuel, and it’s an exciting introduction to one of the most iconic motorsport categories,” said Ricardo Mussa, Raízen CEO.

“Motorsports has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, and today INDYCAR is furthering this tradition in a very important and transformational way,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “We are proud to become a leader in sustainability and decarbonization as we work towards becoming the first U.S. motorsport series to run on renewable fuel. With industry-leading organizations like Shell and Penske sharing the same ambition for a cleaner energy future, remarkable progress can be made.”