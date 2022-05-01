By Cassie Mullen, director of market development, Renewable Fuels Association | June 01, 2022

I recently attended the Gilbarco Veeder Root Retail Technology Conference in Savannah, Georgia where RFA took part in a panel discussion on the state of the ethanol industry and its outlook on the future. The conference, which has been on a pandemic pause for the last couple of years, was heavily attended and hosted over thirty petroleum equipment distributors, along with more than 160 retailers.

Technology and innovation were the focus of the event, but what struck me was just how many of those technical sessions landed right back on the importance of renewable energy in tomorrow’s consumer environment. Of course, compressed natural gas, renewable diesel and electrification made the cut among the numerous alternative energy discussions, but our shining star, ethanol, was right there and holding its own. In fact, what really stood out to me at this event was that the audience seemed more open and accepting of the fact that there simply is not a “one size fits all” solution. More importantly, it was understood that to stay relevant, all options need to be strongly evaluated. I do not recall a time in my 29-year career where the importance of future-proofing your fueling infrastructure was such a natural part of the dialogue. In the past, we fought tooth-and-nail to convince operators of how important this was, but now logic has finally intervened and it just makes sense. That is because the stakes have never been higher when it comes to the threat of electrification and the need for fuel retailers to protect their market share.

All of this made me reflect on just how far the industry has come when it comes to adapting infrastructure needs to allow for alternative fuels, as well as how important it is to stakeholders as they refine the tools for tomorrow’s fueling experience.

Since higher blends of ethanol have entered the market, the infrastructure designed to accommodate it has come a long way. Today, whether a retailer knows it or not, the tanks and underground piping they are ordering can already support blends of ethanol all the way up to 100 percent and their dispensers can handle up to 25 percent. But of course, it does take more than pumps, pipe, and tanks to run a gas station, so to accommodate the changing face of fueling, manufacturers have really started to focus on the other 60-plus items that make up the underground infrastructure. Most major equipment companies are adjusting their lines to take todays standard of 10 percent compatible equipment to that next level of 25 percent compatibility. A recent study performed by RFA revealed that through the 30 top manufacturers of petroleum equipment there are more than 400 options available that can handle ethanol above 10 percent.

At the end of the day, retailers are more tuned in than ever before when it comes to the conversation of tomorrow’s fuels. This, in return. has certainly driven manufacturers and vendors to answer the call for demand through technology and innovation. Ethanol, above all, is in the greatest position when it comes to adoption. Not only do we have a far longer history than any other renewable on the market, but we also have the current infrastructure ready to adopt it as well. E15 availability is growing, with more than 2,500 gas stations across 31 states now offering the bend, which is approved for more than 96 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road today.