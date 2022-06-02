ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up nearly 4 percent the week ending May 27, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 2. Ethanol stocks were down more than 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.071 million barrels per day, the highest level reported since December 2021. Production was up 57,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.014 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 27 was up 37,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.961 million barrels, down 751,000 barrels when compared to the 23.712 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 27 were up 3.373 million barrels.