The U.S. exported 185.19 million gallons of ethanol in April, the highest level of monthly exports reported since March 2018, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7. Distillers grains exports were down in April.

The 185.19 million gallons of ethanol exported in April was up from both the 125.01 million gallons exported in March and the 112.68 million gallons exported in April 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in April. Canada was the top destination at 40.12 million gallons, followed by Brazil at 30.05 million liters and South Korea at 23.54 million liters.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $496.02 million in April, up from $342.16 million in March and $228.29 million in April 2021.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first four months of 2022 reached 577.18 million gallons at a value of $1.51 billion, compared to 511.97 million gallons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $904.64 million.

The U.S. exported 813,749 metric tons of distillers grain in April, down from both 927,134 tons the previous month and 862,736 tons in April 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in April. Mexico was the top destination at 125,025 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 105,135 metric tons and South Korea at 97,654 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $243.12 million in April, down from $274.05 million in March, but up from $228.17 million in April 2021.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first four months of this year reached 3.7 million metric tons at a value of $1.05 billion, compared t 3.44 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $890.55 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.