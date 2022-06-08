ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down 3 percent the week ending June 3, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 8. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by nearly 3 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.039 million barrels per day the week ending June 3, down 32,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.071 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending June 3 was down 28,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 23.636 million barrels the week ending June 3, up 675,000 barrels when compared to the 22.961 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 3 were up 3.676 million barrels.