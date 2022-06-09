By Renewable Fuels Association | June 09, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association will have an active presence during the 38th annual Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo conference, taking place June 13–15 in Minneapolis. This year, RFA has three staff members speaking at the conference, while also showcasing its recent build with Hauk Designs, the Flex-Fuel Can-Am UTV, at its Expo Booth.

“We are thrilled to be back again attending the 2022 Fuel Ethanol Workshop and Expo,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper, who provided the keynote address at last year’s FEW. “With some of our leading staff speaking each day of the conference, and with a great presence in the Expo again this year, we hope to help attendees see the great opportunity and innovation that lies ahead for our industry.”

RFA speakers this year include Vice President for Industry Relations Robert White, presenting a look at today’s U.S. ethanol industry in the annual FEW Ethanol 101 Workshop, at 1:30 p.m. Monday. During the FEW General Session Tuesday morning, RFA Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs Troy Bredenkamp takes part in an executive roundtable on cementing ethanol’s place in tomorrow’s fuels portfolio. Finally, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Vice President for Technical and Regulatory Affairs Kelly Davis will moderate a breakout panel on exploring new uses for ethanol to diversify markets.

The FEW Expo runs 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, with the grand opening and welcome reception; 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14; and finally, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. RFA is at Booth 701, right inside the Expo’s main entrance. Cooper and RFA Communications Manager Mikayla McKenna are also attending the event on RFA’s behalf, in addition to the three speakers.