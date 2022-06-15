ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 2 percent the week ending June 10, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 15. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.06 million barrels per day the week ending June 10, up 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.039 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending June 10 was up 35,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.197 million barrels the week ending June 10, down 439,000 barrels when compared the 23.636 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 10 were up 2.595 million barrels.