The U.S. House of Representatives on June 16 voted 221 to 204 in favor of the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, a legislative package that includes funding for biofuel infrastructure and a provision to allow year-round sales of E15.

The bill, H.R. 7606, authorizes $200 million for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to support biofuel infrastructure upgrades to support the distribution and sale of fuel blends containing more than 10 percent ethanol or more than 20 percent biodiesel. The legislation also extends the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends containing more than 10 percent ethanol, including E15, creating a permanent legislative fix for year-round E15 sales in 2023 and beyond.

The Renewable Fuels Association welcomed passage of the bill. “By expanding the availability of cleaner, more-affordable ethanol blends, this legislation will help deliver immediate economic relief to American families who are feeling unprecedented pain at the pump,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “E15 typically sells for 10 to 40 cents per gallon less than regular E10 gasoline today, meaning consumers are saving several dollars each time they fill up their vehicle’s tank with E15 instead of E10. That means the typical household can save more than $300 on fuel expenses over the course of a year simply by choosing lower-carbon E15. RFA thanks Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer, and renewable fuel supporters from both parties for pushing this legislation over the goal line and delivering a win to hard-pressed American families dealing with inflationary pressures.”

The American Coalition for Ethanol applauded the House effort to ensure uninterrupted market access for E15. “ACE thanks Representatives Angie Craig, Cindy Axne and others for their tremendous leadership to secure market access for E15 beyond this summer’s driving season and increase availability of higher ethanol blends,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE. “Ensuring uninterrupted access to E15 is not only an urgent priority for our industry, but the best way to make an immediate positive difference at the pump and in reducing tailpipe emissions.”

Growth Energy said the legislation will help cut fuel costs through the use of U.S. biofuels. “As oil prices surge around the world, higher blends of ethanol offer a lower-cost, lower-emission option for hardworking families across America,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen E15 deliver savings approaching $0.60 per gallon in some areas of the country. This legislation would solidify those savings and bring relief to more drivers nationwide. We’re grateful to our champions in Congress for advancing bipartisan solutions to unleash the power of American biofuels to combat skyrocketing gas prices.”

Additional information on the bill is available on the Congress.gov website.