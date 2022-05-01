By ePURE | June 22, 2022

David Carpintero has joined ePURE, the European renewable ethanol association, as director general.

Carpintero has long experience in EU public affairs in the agri-food sector, most recently as director general of CEEREAL, the European Breakfast Cereal Association.

Previously, Carpintero worked with a multinational in the agricultural sector with postings in Europe and America. He started his career as a management consultant with A.T. Kearney.

David earned an MBA at IESE Business School and a Master’s in Agronomic Engineering at Polytechnic University of Madrid.

“This is an important moment for the European renewable ethanol industry and for EU climate and energy policy in general,” Carpintero said. “The need for common-sense policy to achieve Europe’s decarbonisation goals is urgent. Fortunately, there are domestic solutions that can work now, and in the future. I look forward to leading the ePURE team and working with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure that European bioethanol production – which generates not just renewable fuel but also protein-rich feed and food – can continue to make a strategic contribution to EU food and energy independence.”

Carpintero replaces Emmanuel Desplechin, who left ePURE in March after more than five years leading the team.