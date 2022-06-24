By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | June 24, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM rewarded drivers who fueled up with E15 at the Highland Service Minnoco station in St Paul on June 23 during an hour-long promotion.

“Fueling up with E15 provides consumers with some much-needed relief at the pump. Using Minnesota-produced E15 also strengthens our state’s economy, benefits the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and makes us more energy independent,” said Brian Kletscher, board president of MN Bio-Fuels.

From 12 pm to 1 pm, drivers who fueled up with E15 at the station were rewarded with prizes such as $20 in cash, tickets to the St Paul Saints, gift cards to Applebee’s and KS95 merchandise.

KS95’s personality, Greg “Hutch” Hutchinson, was at the station with MN Bio-Fuels staff educating drivers on the benefits of fueling up with E15. The Highland Service Minnoco station is located at 485 Snelling Avenue South in St Paul.

Yesterday’s promotion was the sixth time MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 have teamed up to promote E15 at a station in the Twin Cities metro area this year.

Details on upcoming promotions will be posted on MN Bio-Fuels’ website and social media channels.