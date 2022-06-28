ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration on June 16 published a notice renewing its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee and soliciting nominations for membership.

The REEEAC advises the secretary of commerce regarding the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the competitiveness of U.S. exports of renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services.

According to the notice, the committee’s work on renewable energy will focus on technologies, equipment, and services to generate electricity, produce heat, and power vehicles from renewable sources, such as solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, geothermal and hydrogen. The committee’s work on energy efficiency will focus on technologies, services, and platforms that provide system-level energy efficiency to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Climate solutions in the energy sector, such as low-carbon hydrogen production, clean energy transportation and virtual power plants are also within the scope of the committee, according to the ITA.

For the purposes of the REEEAC, covered goods and services do not include vehicles, feedstocks for biofuels, or energy efficiency as it relates to consumer goods or buildings. However, non-fossil fuels that reduce carbon consumption, such as liquid biofuels and pellets, are included.

The committee will consist of approximately 35 members, including those that represent U.S. companies, U.S. trade associations, U.S. private sector organizations, and civil society groups with activities focused on the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services.

The REEEAC currently includes members representing Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council.

Nominations for members of the REEEAC must be submitted by July 22. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.