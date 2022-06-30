ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for June, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in April was down when compared to the previous month, but up when compared to April 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was at 471 million bushels in April, down 7 percent when compared to the previous month, but up 2 percent when compared to April 2021.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol reached 415 million bushels, down 9 percent when compared to the previous month, but up 2 percent when compared to April 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 93 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel ethanol production in order to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production reached 106,992 tons, up from both 103,439 tons in March and 86,074 tons in April 2021. Corn oil production was at 163,162 tons, down from 174,657 tons the previous month, but up from 149,431 tons in April of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production fell to 328,691 tons, down from both 372,813 tons in March and 342,870 tons in April 2021. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.7 million tons, down from 1.88 million tons in March and 1.77 million tons in April of last year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.32 million tons, down from 1.38 million tons the previous month, but up from 1.08 million tons in April 2021. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 521,434 tons, down from 562 tons the previous month, but up from 373,090 tons produced during the same month of last year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 59,351 tons, down from 61,909 tons in March and 63,568 tons in April 2021. Corn gluten feed production was at 260,710 tons, up from 250,258 tons the previous month, but down from 291,558 tons in April of last year. Corn gluten meal production fell to 102,677 tons, down from both 109,130 tons in March and 113,905 tons in April 2021. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 211,071 tons, down from 226,860 tons in March, but up from 202,491 tons in April of last year.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 220,545 tons, down from 249,346 tons in March and 225,169 tons in April 2021.