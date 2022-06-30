ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. farmers have planted an estimated 89.9 million acres of corn in 2022, down 4 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Acreage report, released June 30.

According to the USDA, U.S. growers are expected to harvest 81.9 million acres of corn for grain this year, down 4 percent from last year. The agency also reported that 93 percent of all corn acres planted in the U.S. are biotech varieties, unchanged from last year.

NASS also released its quarterly Grain Stocks report on June 30, reporting that corn stocks are estimated at 4.35 billion bushels, up 6 percent when compared to the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks are up 22 percent, but off-farm stocks are down 6 percent.