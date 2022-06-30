ADVERTISEMENT

Sheetz on June 27 announced it is lowering the price of E15, a fuel commonly known as Unleaded 88, and E85 through the 4th of July holiday travel season to help reduce pain at the pump for consumers. Unleaded 88 will be priced at $3.99 per gallon and E85 will be priced at $3.49 per gallon during the promotional period.

The Renewable Fuels Association is applauding Sheetz for the bold promotion of ethanol-blended fuels. “At a time when American families are feeling unprecedented pain at the pump, we applaud Sheetz for this innovative effort to demonstrate and promote ethanol’s enormous cost-saving benefits,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “In recent months, ethanol has been selling for $1-1.50 per gallon less than gasoline at wholesale terminals where fuel is blended. We thank Sheetz for passing along the benefits of ethanol’s lower cost to consumers and for supporting renewable fuels and the rural economy.”

Cooper noted that the Sheetz promotion is perfectly timed, as the month of July marks the 10-year anniversary of the first gallon of E15 being sold, at a retail station in Lawrence, Kansas. “We’ve come a long way since July 2012, when that first gallon of E15 was pumped at the Zarco 66 station in Lawrence,” Cooper said. “Today, there are roughly 2,600 stations across the country selling E15 and more than 5,500 stations selling flex fuels like E85, with new stations being added on an almost daily basis. More than 2 billion gallons of E15 have been sold over the past 10 years, and consumers have traveled more than 55 billion trouble-free miles on the fuel. This Fourth of July, we encourage all Americans to declare their independence from dirty foreign oil by choosing homegrown, lower-cost ethanol blends like E15 and E85.”