UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol production picked up during the first half of June. Total production for the current harvest season, however, is down when compared to last year.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 38.6 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of June, up 5.76 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the start of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 145.72 million tons of sugarcane, down 12.71 percent when compared to the same period of 2021.

According to UNICA, 250 production units were operational as of June 16, down from 254 units that were operating at the same time last year. An additional four units were expected to begin operations during the second half of June.

Mills in the region produced 1.83 billion liters (483.43 million gallons) of ethanol during the first half of June, up 6.31 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Hydrous ethanol production was at 1.08 billion liters, up 7.04 percent, while the production of anhydrous ethanol was at 748.25 million liters, up 5.29 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 176.55 million liters, up 42.79 percent.

Total ethanol production since the start of the current harvest season reached 7 billion liters, down 8.05 percent. Production included 4.64 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 8.14 percent, and 2.36 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 7.89 percent. Total corn ethanol production so far this season is at 772.92 million liters, up 29.59 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.15 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of June, down 5.08 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales included 682.17 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.59 percent, and 420.53 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, roughly flat with last year.

Total sales for the current harvest season were at 5.72 billion liters as of mid-June, down 2.94 percent. Of that volume, hydrous sales reached 3.57 billion, down 8.36 percent, with anhydrous sales at 2.15 billion liters, up 7.59 percent. Domestic sales of hydrous ethanol reached 3.46 billion liters, down 6.8 percent, while domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 2 billion liters, up 5.59 percent.